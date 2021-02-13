Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $104,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $336.45 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $336.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.