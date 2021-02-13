Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.6% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,018,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,161,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,346,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,155,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.45 and its 200 day moving average is $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

