Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,346,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,155,660. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day moving average of $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

