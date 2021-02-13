Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is BT Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 9.4% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after buying an additional 511,038 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $135.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

