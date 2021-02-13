Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,598 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,777,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

