Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the January 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
MHIVF stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Invesque has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $7.10.
Invesque Company Profile
