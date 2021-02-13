Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the January 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MHIVF stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Invesque has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

