Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Down 47.1% in January

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 14th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,985 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

