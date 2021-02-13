Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.77

Investec Group (LON:INVP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $169.77 and traded as high as $211.20. Investec Group shares last traded at $209.60, with a volume of 1,511,773 shares.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Investec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Investec Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.77.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.