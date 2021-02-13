Investors Buy Large Volume of Kraton Call Options (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 8,173 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,733% compared to the typical volume of 446 call options.

NYSE:KRA opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Get Kraton alerts:

KRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,597,000 after buying an additional 273,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 296,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 84,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.