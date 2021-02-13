Investors Buy Large Volume of Kraton Call Options (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 8,173 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,733% compared to the typical volume of 446 call options.
NYSE:KRA opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $37.72.
KRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
About Kraton
Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.
