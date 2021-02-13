Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

