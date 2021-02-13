ION One Day Volume Hits $13.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. ION has a market cap of $330,854.76 and $13.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00333019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.01 or 0.03394868 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058260 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,528,436 coins and its circulating supply is 13,628,436 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

