IONChain Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $315,612.31 and $2,979.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.60 or 0.01062670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.01 or 0.05603271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

