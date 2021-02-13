Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $160,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,109. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,321,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after buying an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $64.37.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

