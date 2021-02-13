Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.11.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $581,276.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,548.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.