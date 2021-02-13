IOTA Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $330.55 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002672 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 123.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00081503 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000116 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.