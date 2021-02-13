IOTA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $395.79 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 120.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $3.51 billion and $395.79 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078820 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000111 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000210 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

