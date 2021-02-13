IoTeX Reaches Market Capitalization of $267.92 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. IoTeX has a market cap of $267.92 million and approximately $79.36 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 98.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.01048473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.87 or 0.05540270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

