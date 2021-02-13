Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Short Interest Update

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IDTY remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Friday. 1,048,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Ipsidy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

