Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Short Interest Update

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IDTY remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Friday. 1,048,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Ipsidy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
Ipsidy Company Profile
