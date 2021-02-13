IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CSML traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,540. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

