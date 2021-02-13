IQeon Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. IQeon has a total market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $281,816.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00005471 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

