IRISnet One Day Volume Reaches $14.88 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $119.94 million and $14.88 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,006,588,830 coins and its circulating supply is 951,860,871 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

