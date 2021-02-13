IronClad Encryption Co. (OTCMKTS:IRNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IronClad Encryption Co. (OTCMKTS:IRNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 560,800 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the January 14th total of 266,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,681,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IRNC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. IronClad Encryption has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About IronClad Encryption

IronClad Encryption Corporation develops and licenses cyber software technology that encrypts data files and electronic communications. The company sells ICE-enabled security applications, subscriptions, services, and maintenance contracts, as well as BlackICE gateway and ICEmicro. It also provides IronClad's, a proprietary technology, and context free and natively secure containers.

