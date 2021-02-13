iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF makes up about 33.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.76% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $102,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.06. The company had a trading volume of 212,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,600. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $102.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

