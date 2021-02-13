iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,244 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 1.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 112,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,335 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

