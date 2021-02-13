iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after buying an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

