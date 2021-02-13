iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.78% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17,565.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 458,808 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $538,000.

SUSB opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

