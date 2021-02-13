iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.07 and last traded at $46.91. 3,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 66.67% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

