iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 101.3% in January

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the January 14th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,252,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000.

