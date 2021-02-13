iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,187,000 after purchasing an additional 667,210 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,780 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 529,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,633 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,242,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 321,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock remained flat at $$47.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 943,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,825. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63.

