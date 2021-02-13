iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the January 14th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,929,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth $4,877,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

