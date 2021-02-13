iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stake Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,780 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 3.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $22,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

