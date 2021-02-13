iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 158.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,261 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

