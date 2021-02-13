iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,018 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 2.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $39,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 348,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 106,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDM opened at $24.88 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

