iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 73,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.78. 17,800,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,988,395. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

