iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,717,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,154,204. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.