iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stake Lifted by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.48. 6,524,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,375. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.74. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

