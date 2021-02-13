iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 862,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,690. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13.

