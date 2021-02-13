iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.37

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.37 and traded as low as $28.52. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 52,503 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RING. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,670,000.

