iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $59.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $59.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

