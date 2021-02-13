iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is BT Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 26.0% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $70,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 113,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $224.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $224.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

