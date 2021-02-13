iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $254.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

