iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,846,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.69. The stock had a trading volume of 604,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,952. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.