iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

