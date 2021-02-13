iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,440,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,993,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

