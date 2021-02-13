iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $153.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

