iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after purchasing an additional 911,522 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,531,000 after purchasing an additional 552,847 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

