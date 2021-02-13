iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after buying an additional 2,231,421 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,100,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,797,000 after buying an additional 1,319,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 667,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,872,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,683,762. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.