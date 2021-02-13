iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Private Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 361.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,997 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $67.25. 1,734,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

