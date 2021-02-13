iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 289.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,089 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,008 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,047,000 after buying an additional 1,334,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

