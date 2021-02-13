iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Raised by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.54. 162,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $134.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

